Police Find Woman Fatally Stabbed in Fort Worth Home

A woman was stabbed to death inside a home Wednesday in Fort Worth, police say.
A woman was stabbed to death inside a home Wednesday in Fort Worth, police say.

Fort Worth police spokesman Buddy Calzada said officers were responding to a cutting call when they found a woman dead from apparent stab wounds inside a home in the 1600 block of Beaumont Street.

A man suspected in the death was being detained Wednesday at a nearby hospital, where he went to seek medical attention following the incident, Calzada said.

Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation and interviewing witnesses, Calzada said.

No further information was immediately available.

