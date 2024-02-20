Police find man shot dead after responding to Dallas car crash

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found shot after police responded to a car crash in Dallas overnight.

Dallas Police responded to the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:25 a.m. on Feb.20 for a reported crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Faneal Tesfit unresponsive in the driver's seat of his car that crashed into the side of an empty house. Police said they also discovered the victim had been shot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded and tried to save Tesfit, but he ultimately died at the scene from his injuries.

According to the Dallas Police Department, investigators believe after a gunman shot Tesfit, he lost control of his car and veered off the road before crashing into the home.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact Detective Cayce Shelton at 214-671-4740 or c.shelton@dallaspolice.gov.