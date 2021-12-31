Police Find Chop Shop With More Than 20 Vehicles in Dallas

Police have discovered a chop shop with more than 20 vehicles in Dallas on Thursday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of J.J. Lemmon Road at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said on the west side of the street is a road that leads onto several back roads where officials found a chop shop.

Several vehicles were said to have been found, police said. Officers estimated that more than 20 vehicles were at the chop shop.

According to police, officers are working with auto-theft detectives as they investigate this incident.

Police said the investigation began when DPS-101, the Department of Public Safety's helicopter, was looking for a low-jack hit on a Cadillac.

A white Chevy pickup with stripped parts in the bed left the area, and the helicopter followed the vehicle into the south Dallas area where they stopped at a Shell gas station on Linfield near I-45, police said.

According to police, two suspects were apprehended.

Dallas police said the Hutchins Police Department, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, DPS 101, and Dallas Police Air 1 assisted in the investigation.