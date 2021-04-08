Police, FBI Investigating Explosion at Bridge in Bedford, 1 Person Detained

Police and federal agents have detained a person of interest in an explosion that shut down a bridge in Bedford.

Bedford police said the investigation began around 5 p.m. Wednesday when a device exploded at a small bridge on Forest Ridge Drive just north of Texas 183 near Bedford Road.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The explosion was so loud that several people living nearby heard it and immediately called 911.

When officers arrived, they found another suspicious device and quickly closed the bridge to traffic.

Developing story overnight...police say a device exploded at this bridge on Forest Ridge Dr in Bedford Wednesday evening. No one was hurt but second device was found. Bridge is still blocked off. A person of interest has been detained. More details live @ 5:30 on @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/d8MyXxhHtX — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) April 8, 2021

Northeast Explosive Response Team was called in and a decision was made to intentionally detonate the second device.

While that was happening, Bedford police were working with federal agents to find out who put the devices there. Police said their investigation led them to the Logan Apartments on Sierra Springs Drive, which is a walking distance from the bridge.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, NBC 5's cameras captured a SWAT team escort a man out of an apartment there. Bedford police chief Jeff Williams was on the scene and said the man they arrested is a person of interest. His identity has not been released.

ATF and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is assisting Bedford police in the investigation. Officials believe the incident at the bridge was not targeted.

No one was hurt.

As of Thursday morning, two large trucks and barricades are blocking the road leading to the bridge. Police said the bridge will remain closed until it can be inspected by engineers later in the day.