COMING UP: Police, FBI Dallas, Address Violent Crime in Dallas

News conference expected to start at 2 p.m. Thursday

Local and federal law enforcement leaders in Dallas are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss "significant law enforcement action taken to address violent crime in the city of Dallas."

Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno of FBI Dallas will be joined by Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah, DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo Chávez, and ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Boshek II will be in attendance.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at FBI Dallas headquarters. Live video will appear at the top of this page.

