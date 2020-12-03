ferris pd

Police Discover Bags of Marijuana in Refrigerator Dropped Along Interstate

Police are investigating how a refrigerator loaded with marijuana ended up on Interstate 45 in southern Dallas County.
Ferris police posted pictures on social media Wednesday night showing the busted-up fridge discovered along I-45 near Malloy Bridge Road.

"Someone dropped their refrigerator loaded with marijuana on S/B Interstate 45. To whomever lost their valuables, please come claim it at the Ferris PD and we will be more than happy to assist you," the post read.

A Dallas County Sheriff's Department spokesman said a Ferris police officer had pulled someone over along I-45 when he heard a loud noise come from the other side of the highway. After he finished his traffic stop, he went to investigate and found the refrigerator in the road.

Dallas County deputies are investigating and have taken the fridge and marijuana into evidence.

Officials said Thursday morning that the refrigerator contained about 15 pounds of pot.

