Police Detain 6 People in Connection with Fort Worth Chicken Fighting Operation

Six individuals have been detained in connection with a chicken fighting operation in East Fort Worth.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at 3325 Burton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

Police said that when officers arrived, they discovered a possible chicken fighting operation.

Officers detained six individuals involved in the incident, police said.

According to police, Animal Cruelty Detectives were notified and are investigating the incident.

No other information is available at this time.