Police Chief Warns New Congresswoman About Carrying Gun in DC

D.C.’s police chief issued a stern warning for a new member of Congress who tweeted a video of herself purportedly carrying a Glock handgun on the streets of D.C. and on the U.S. Capitol campus.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) posted the video explaining why she plans to carry her gun on the streets of D.C.

Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress.



Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe.



I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.https://t.co/E75tYpdN4B pic.twitter.com/qg7QGenrNo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee plans to reach out directly to Boebert to explain D.C. laws and commented in public Monday.

“That congresswoman, whoever it is, I guess it was from Colorado, will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught on the District of Columbia street that’s carrying a firearm.”

“I ran for Congress and have now taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution," Boebert said in a statement Monday. "That fight began in earnest as House Democrats attempted to stop Members of Congress from exercising their Second Amendment rights. I led eighty-two of my colleagues in fighting back, and we won. I promise I will never stop defending your Constitutional rights.”

Members of Congress are allowed to carry their guns on the U.S. Capitol campus but not on the House floor.