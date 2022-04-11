Police Chase Ends When Truck Full of Juveniles Hits Empty Dallas ISD School Bus

Dallas police took seven juveniles into custody at the end of a police chase when the truck the juveniles were driving hit a Dallas ISD school bus.

Investigators said Monday afternoon that the truck was stolen at gunpoint. As officers were pursuing the truck, the driver hit a vehicle pulling a trailer at Buckner and Samuell Boulevard.

That crash led to a Dallas ISD school bus also being hit, but no students were on board the bus at the time.

The driver of the stolen truck then loses control and skids into a parking lot, where the truck flips upside down.

The seven juveniles inside the truck took off running, but officers quickly caught up with all of them and took them into custody.

All seven juveniles were also treated for minor injuries, as well as the driver of the second vehicle. The driver of the Dallas ISD school bus was not hurt.

So far, no word on any charges that might be filed.