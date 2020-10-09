Dallas

Police Chase Comes to Dramatic End in Dallas

NBC 5 News

A slow chase came to a dramatic end in north Dallas Friday evening after the driver dodged spike strips and hopped a curb.

Eventually police blocked in the car near Forest Lane and Preston Road.

The driver stopped, but didn't get out. Video from Texas Sky Ranger shows officers surrounded the car with guns drawn before they broke out the windows and dragged the driver out of the driver's seat.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 42 mins ago

Denton County Reports 145 COVID-19 Cases Friday, DSHS Adds 83 Cases to Collin County

We are told the chase started in Ellis County, where officers were trying to stop the car for speeding

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us