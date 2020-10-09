Police Chase Comes to Dramatic End in Dallas

A slow chase came to a dramatic end in north Dallas Friday evening after the driver dodged spike strips and hopped a curb.

Eventually police blocked in the car near Forest Lane and Preston Road.

The driver stopped, but didn't get out. Video from Texas Sky Ranger shows officers surrounded the car with guns drawn before they broke out the windows and dragged the driver out of the driver's seat.

We are told the chase started in Ellis County, where officers were trying to stop the car for speeding