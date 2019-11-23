Police Chase Along Dallas North Tollway Ends in Crash

A police chase along the Dallas North Tollway early Saturday morning ended when the driver hit a pickup, flipping the car upside down.

Texas state troopers attempted to stop the driver of a white car in the northbound lanes of the tollway.The driver took off, starting the chase.

A short time later, the driver police were pursuing crashed into a gray pickup, flipping the car over.

Two people inside the car were treated at the scene for their injuries. Both people were also taken into police custody, but no word on any charges yet.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.