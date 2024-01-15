Fort Worth

Police called to emergency room about 3-year-old who accidentally shot themself

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call Sunday afternoon.

A 3-year-old child was found with a gunshot wound and brought to an emergency room, where police were called. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, according to a FWPD statement.

Police believe the child possibly retrieved a firearm and accidentally shot themself. Crimes Against Children and Gun Violence Detectives will handle the investigation.

