Police called to emergency room about 3-year-old who accidentally shot themself

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call Sunday afternoon.
A 3-year-old child was found with a gunshot wound and brought to an emergency room, where police were called. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, according to a FWPD statement.
Police believe the child possibly retrieved a firearm and accidentally shot themself. Crimes Against Children and Gun Violence Detectives will handle the investigation.
