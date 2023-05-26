Police Believe Missing Benbrook 13-Year-Old With Known Human Trafficker

With each passing day, the search across DFW grows more frantic for 13-year-old Alyiah Powell.

It’s been 10 days since loved ones say Powell kissed her grandmother, who is her legal guardian, goodbye and disappeared from their Benbrook home.

“She’s just the sweetest little girl. I know this has been very difficult on the family,” said family friend Stephanie Fitzgerald.

Shortly after Powell’s grandmother reported her as a runaway on May 16, Benbrook police found communication between the teen and a man they say was previously arrested for human trafficking.

“Knowing that she’s associated with an individual like that leads us to the concern that she’s probably doing things that a 13-year-old girl should never be a part of,” said Commander of Field Operations Michael Mullinax.

In the days since, Mullinax said Powell’s been spotted in west Dallas and Irving.

While officers across multiple agencies search, they’re asking the community to keep their eyes peeled for the girl with a “1952” tattoo on her left-hand knuckles and another on her foot, a nose piercing, fake eyelashes and dark hair that is often worn up in a bun. Powell is 5’7” and 100 lbs.

“This is a girl that I think thought she knew what she was doing early on. And I’m really thinking that at this point, she’s seen that at this point she’s not where she belongs. She needs to be home. It is just a matter of time before something really bad happens to this girl that might impact the rest of her life and it won’t be reversible, so we’re pretty desperate to get her home,” he said.

For loved ones, Alyiah’s safety is the number one priority.

“I just want her to know that I’m here for her. Her friends are here for her. Her family’s here for her. We’re so sorry this is happening, but please come home,” said Fitzgerald.

Family and friends will gather Saturday in Benbrook to pass out fliers.

“We’re not going to stop looking,” she said.