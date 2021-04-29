great wolf lodge

Police Asking for Phone Videos After Girl, 4, Mysteriously Injured at Great Wolf Lodge

Investigators hope photos or video yield clues into how a young girl was injured at the family resort

By Demetrius Harper

Grapevine police are asking for the public's help sorting out how a 4-year-old girl suffered a head injury at Great Wolf Lodge earlier this month.

Police said the girl was at the resort with her family on April 10 when she suffered a "serious head trauma" while near the treehouse in the waterpark

The girl's father was on the floor waiting for her to come down the slide when he said he found her on the ground.

Investigators said they aren't sure if the girl was pushed from the top of the treehouse or if she fell. They are hoping that other families who were there that day, between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., have photos or videos that hold some clues about what happened.

The girl, meanwhile, has been released from the hospital and is under the care of a physician to monitor for any long-term effects from the fall.

Anyone who witnessed the injury or has photos or videos is encouraged to send them to detectives at 817-410-3200. Emails can be sent as well to cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.

