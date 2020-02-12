Police Ask State to Consider Revoking License of Driver Who Struck 12-Year-Old

The Carrollton Police Department is asking a grand jury to consider revoking the drivers license of a 78-year-old man who struck and killed a 12-year-old boy two days before Christmas.

Police referred the case of criminally negligent homicide to a Dallas County grand jury.

Andrew Hewett, 78, told police he swerved to avoid a car that stopped suddenly in front of him and struck Victor Garcia, 12, in the 1400 block of S. Josey Lane on Dec. 23.

Garcia's family said the 12-year-old pushed his mother out of the way when he saw the car come towards his family. Garcia's 7-year-old nephew was also with him.

Hewett stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The grand jury will decide if the case meets the requirements for criminally negligent homicide, while the Texas Department of State Health Services Medical Advisory Board will rule if Hewett can safely operate a vehicle moving forward.