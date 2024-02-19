Girl Scouts

Police ask for help identifying man they say stole from Girls Scouts

Video recorded at Fort Worth Walmart shows a man taking a bag from a Girl Scout booth, police say

By NBCDFW Staff

Fort Worth Police are asking for help identifying the person they say stole cash from Girl Scouts earlier this month.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, Fort Worth Police shared a video they said showed the theft.

In the video, a man is seen walking out of the Walmart store on the 9500 block of Clifford Street at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, and grabbing a bag from behind the table before sprinting into the parking lot.

Police said the bag contained the Girl Scout's cash earnings for her cookie sales that day.

Fort Worth Police
Fort Worth Police are asking for help identifying this person in connection with a theft at a Girl Scout cookie booth.

The theft allegedly occurred at the entrance to the store with about a half dozen shoppers around including the Girl Scout and an adult chaperone.

In the same thread on X, police shared a close-up photo of the man.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Detective C. Magallon at 817-392-4837.

