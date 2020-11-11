North Richland Hills

Police Arrest Three Suspects in Connection to North Richland Hills Road Rage Shooting

According to police, officers are unsure of the details leading up to the incident

Three suspects are in custody in connection to a road rage shooting in North Richland Hills on Tuesday, police say.

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, dispatch received a call about a road rage incident where shots were fired at College Circle near Ross Road just before 11 a.m.

Police said the suspects crashed their vehicle at College Circle and Holiday Lane after fleeing the scene.

When officers responded to the scene, they set up a perimeter to search for the suspects. The perimeter included Fort Worth Christian School which was placed on lockdown while officers searched the area, police said.

After searching the area, officers took three adult males into custody in connection to the incident.

According to police, the school lockdown was requested to be lifted at approximately 11:30 a.m. and formally lifted just before 12:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

According to police, officers are unsure of the details leading up to the incident.

