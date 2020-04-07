Police Arrest Man in Murder of Benbrook Grandmother Driving Down Highway

Fort Worth police arrested a man Tuesday in the murder of a 70-year-old Benbrook grandmother who was shot last week while driving down the highway.

Jeffrey Watson, 34, was being held on $250,000 bond after confessing to the crime, police said.

Watson is charged with shooting Julia Ann Gregor on April 1 at 2900 West Loop 820 South.

Police released a surveillance photo of a small white SUV seen in the area and received an anonymous tip leading to a person of interest, police said.

The department did not provide any new details on a motive, but said at the time it was an apparent case of road rage.

Gregor’s husband Ted said he was grateful for the arrest, but added his wife’s loss is devastating to him and his family.

Gregor said detectives told him Watson confessed to the murder.

Watson has a criminal record in Tarrant County for burglary and resisting arrest in 2003 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2008.