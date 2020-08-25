Arlington

Police Arrest 19-Year-Old in Connection With Deadly Shooting at Arlington Apartment Complex

Police said Resuan Mouton has been charged with one count of murder

The Arlington Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment community on Monday evening.

Police said Resuan Mouton has been charged with one count of murder.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the incident occurred at in the 1700 block of Trinity Height Drive.

Police said their investigation led detectives to believe that Mouton and the victim, a 49-year-old male, met at the location to gamble. While the two were at the location, an altercation took place that led to the shooting, police said.

Mouton is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Arlington Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Cisneros at 817-575-3218 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS.

