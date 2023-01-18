Police Activity in Grand Prairie as Search Continues for Missing McKinney Woman

An active investigation is underway Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie as law enforcement officers across North Texas search for 33-year-old Kayla Kelley.

Police cruisers were seen blocking traffic around the intersection of Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard, in a residential area near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, the man accused of kidnapping Kelley, neighbors say.

A Grand Prairie Police spokesman said details are limited and referred additional questions to the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Kelley, 33, was reported missing Jan. 11 after her loved ones and coworkers said they hadn't heard from her for several days. She had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since this past summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Ferguson, 32, was arrested on Jan. 14 on a charge of kidnapping. He is held in the Collin County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1 million.

An arrest warrant-affidavit obtained Wednesday by NBC 5 showed detectives said Ferguson admitted to the relationship with Kelley and that his phone records put him near her home and where her vehicle was found abandoned and burned on Jan. 10.

Search One Rescue Team, a local nonprofit that helps law enforcement with lost and missing cases, said they were deployed twice on Friday and Monday to help with search efforts.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.