Police: 3 Injured in Overnight Crash in Hurst

Three people are injured after their vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home in Hurst on Monday night, authorities say.

Hurst Police and Fire units responded to a major crash in the 1600 block of Brown Trail at approximately 11:40 p.m.

According to police, four people driving on Brown Trail in a white Ford Mustang when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle crashed into a tree and drove through the front yard of a home, but it stopped before it hit the front of a home, police said.

Police said three of the four occupants were transported to local hospitals, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

According to police, the crash remains under investigation.