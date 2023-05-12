Poisonous Worms That Multiply When Cut Are Back in Texas

Toxic worms are back in Texas, according to some social media posts that warn of the slithering, poisonous creature.

Hammerhead flatworms - named for their flat, rounded heads - are known for multiplying when cut rather than dying. Additionally, they can grow up to 15 inches long and possess a narrow, snake-like body, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute.

On April 8, Jessica Pittman cautioned about the toxic worm on Facebook after finding one in her driveway located northwest of Houston, The Houston Chronicle’s Chron.com reported. Some were also spotted in the Forney-Crandall area, per a Facebook group for vegetable gardeners in North Texas.

So what exactly makes the worms toxic, and how should they be handled?

