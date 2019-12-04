PNC Bank Donates $50,000 to Dallas ISD’s Burnet Elementary

disd-burnet-elementary
NBC 5 News

One school in the Dallas Independent School District received a very generous donation Wednesday to help fund tornado recovery.

PNC Bank donated $50,000 to support the recovery effort of David G. Burnet Elementary School. The school's 65-year-old building was severely damaged during the October tornado outbreak.

District leaders plan to use the money to enhance and supplement educational opportunities for students and staff.

DISD schools sustained more than $500,000 in damage from the storms.

