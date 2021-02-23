Plumbing Service Lets Kindness Flow During Deep Freeze

The freezing weather last week left North Texas plumbers with more than enough repair work.

During the height of the storm, Abraham Burkat of CMH Plumbing Solutions told his crews to help make as many rapid repairs as they could; but directed them not to charge anyone.

"We didn't charge anyone because we felt like it was the right thing to do," Burkat said. "People were in need. It wasn't a situation where we were trying to make money. It was we were trying to get people's water back on."

One of those people was Odai Abdellatif in Little Elm.

"When the snow first comes down, everything looks so beautiful," Abdellatif said. "And then, 'Boom!' One of the pipes burst."

Abdellatif said he called CMH Plumbing Solutions in a panic. Burkat told him how to shut off the water, and then came over and spent two hours making repairs for free.

"That's actually the crazy part of this whole thing," Abdellatif said. "He did not want to take anything at all!"

Burkat said one day last week he broke a personal record, making 19 calls for service in one day. In all, his crews helped repair pipes at about 75 homes with no charge.

For Abdellatif, it was the wedding gift he didn't register for. He walked down the aisle days after the pipe burst.

"That's just amazing! And that's what drives me right there," Burkat said. "The best thing you can do is just unite people by smiles and by doing good deeds."