Plumbers in High Demand Following Freeze

Plumbers are in high demand this week.
Licensed professionals say ‘be patient’ and don’t risk a fast fix because you may have bigger problems later.
Milestone plumber Nathan Montgomery is busy this week rushing from one call to the next.
The company said they’re almost all the way booked through Friday.
The rush to repair burst pipes from the freeze has put Montgomery’s profession in high demand, but not as busy as what he calls the 'Armageddon of Plumbing' – February 2021.
“A lot of people have remembered that one and it’s kind of put the fear of God in people and kept them more vigilant with their plumbing,” Montgomery said.
He says because of what Texans endured in 2021, more know how to turn off their home’s water supply and kept their water running when temperatures dipped below freezing.
Busted half-inch copper pipes are the most common problem he’s seeing this time. The small lines are often the first to freeze.
Homeowner Cliff Perry called Milestone after he experienced several burst pipes.
“This is the second time this has happened to us and it’s the pits,” said Perry.
He decided to upgrade his decades-old pipes.
From homes to apartments where burst pipes forced residents out repairs from the Christmas 2022 freeze will be costly.
Montgomery said it may be tempting to go with a fast fix, but make sure to do your research.
He recommends hiring a licensed professional and look for the A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
The Better Business Bureau recommends the following when hiring a plumber:
- Consult your insurance company. You want to check your insurance policy to see what’s covered and make adjustments accordingly. Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Your insurance company may also have recommended contractors if something happens.
- Choose trustworthy professionals. Check business profiles for recommended professionals or start your search for a plumber at BBB.org.
- Get it in writing. Written contracts should include all pricing and the scope of work done during the project. You should also request written receipts for any payments made, especially once the job is completed and you have paid in full.
- Watch for scammers. Storm chasers are illegitimate contractors that travel to areas recently affected by severe weather and go door-to-door offering their services, then disappear after accepting your money. Avoid hiring anyone that uses high-pressure sales tactics, such as “today only” offers, or demands full payment upfront.
- Know your rights. Tex. Bus. & Com. Code § 58.001 et seq., regulates the actions of disaster remediation contractors who do not maintain offices within a county or adjacent county where a natural disaster occurred. Unless a disaster remediation contractor has an established office in the county or adjacent county where a property is located for at least one year prior to the contract, a disaster remediation contractor cannot require full or partial payment before beginning work and can only require partial payment reasonably proportionate to work performed. Additionally, the Texas Department of Insurance states, “It’s against the law for a contractor to offer to waive an insurance deductible work the deductible amount into a bid.”