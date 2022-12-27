Plumbers in High Demand Following Freeze

Plumbers are in high demand this week.

Licensed professionals say ‘be patient’ and don’t risk a fast fix because you may have bigger problems later.

Milestone plumber Nathan Montgomery is busy this week rushing from one call to the next.

The company said they’re almost all the way booked through Friday.

The rush to repair burst pipes from the freeze has put Montgomery’s profession in high demand, but not as busy as what he calls the 'Armageddon of Plumbing' – February 2021.

“A lot of people have remembered that one and it’s kind of put the fear of God in people and kept them more vigilant with their plumbing,” Montgomery said.

He says because of what Texans endured in 2021, more know how to turn off their home’s water supply and kept their water running when temperatures dipped below freezing.

Busted half-inch copper pipes are the most common problem he’s seeing this time. The small lines are often the first to freeze.

Homeowner Cliff Perry called Milestone after he experienced several burst pipes.

“This is the second time this has happened to us and it’s the pits,” said Perry.

He decided to upgrade his decades-old pipes.

From homes to apartments where burst pipes forced residents out repairs from the Christmas 2022 freeze will be costly.

Montgomery said it may be tempting to go with a fast fix, but make sure to do your research.

A North Texas plumber explains what homeowners can do to better prepare thier home for extreme cold.

He recommends hiring a licensed professional and look for the A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

The Better Business Bureau recommends the following when hiring a plumber: