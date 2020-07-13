Pleasant Grove Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing Site Relocating to Elam Road

A walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Dallas is relocating to Elam Road, Dallas County and Parkland Health & Hospital System announced.

The testing site located at Inspired Vision Compassion Center, 2019 North Masters Drive, closed on Friday and relocated to The Salvation Army's Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center at 8341 Elam Road.

The new testing site on Elam Road is scheduled to open at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, and will operate on Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until test capacity is reached.

Testing was unavailable at either site on Saturday or Sunday.

Testing sites are offered in the Dallas area for free for anyone who needs it. Appointments are not necessary.

Two other walk-up test sites are operating in the Dallas area are located at:

Red Bird Mall/Westmoreland Park: 7222 South Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75237, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until testing limit is reached

Sam Tasby Middle School: 7001 Fair Oaks Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until testing limit is reached

Drive-through testing sites in the Dallas are located at:

Ellis Davis Field House: 9191 South Polk Street, Dallas, TX 75232, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until testing limit is reached

University of Dallas: 1845 East Northgate Drive, Irving, TX 75062, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until testing limit is reached

To be tested for COVID-19, individuals must have a temperature of 99.6 or higher and shortness of breath or cough.

Exceptions to this requirement include anyone 65-years-old or older, anyone with chronic health issues, any first responders, DART drivers, healthcare workers, grocery store and essential retail store workers, or individuals without symptoms who have been actively engaged in large group settings within the past 15 days.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms like trouble breathing, ongoing pain or pressure in the chest, shaking, chills, confusion, difficulty staying awake, dizziness, feeling faint, or bluish lips or face should proceed to the nearest hospital emergency room.

For more information, call DCHHS at 214-819-2000 or visit https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php.