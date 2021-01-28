Pleasant Grove Vaccination Registration Center Opens Sunday

A new COVID-19 vaccination registration site will open on Sunday in Dallas.

The Pleasant Grove COVID-19 vaccination registration center is hosted by Council Member Jaime Resendez.

The center’s opening comes in response to the high spread of the virus in Southeast Dallas.

"It is no surprise then that ZIP codes 75217 and 75227 in the district I represent are two of the areas hardest hit by the pandemic,” Resendez said. “Our community also has a large percentage of households that lack internet access and many individuals who, for various reasons, feel more comfortable receiving in-person assistance to navigate the vaccine registration process.”

As a result, the city is bringing the registration process to its’ citizens.

Assistance to register for the COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the gym of the Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center, at 8701 Greenmound Ave., starting 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31.

There is no appointment required to attend. The use of facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be enforced.

"Many people in Southeast Dallas are considered essential workers who are unable to work from home, suffer from high comorbidity and poverty rates, live in multi-generational households, and lack access to adequate healthcare," Resendez said.

“It is our duty to do everything we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our city," Resendez said.