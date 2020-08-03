Plano's Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve to Release Hawk Back Into Nature

A large red-tailed hawk will be released back into nature on Monday morning at Plano's Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve.

The release will occur at 10:30 a.m. at 5901 Los Rios Boulevard in Plano.

According to the Park and Nature Preserve, the hawk's nest fell apart and it fell to the ground when the hawk was a baby.

A concerned resident brought the baby hawk to the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center, which cared for the bird as it grew to adulthood.

The hawk will now be released into the Park and Nature Preserve, which will provide a perfect natural habitat for the bird, the Preserve said.