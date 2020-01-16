Plano

Plano’s Most Famous Cop Set to Retire

A popular Plano police officer retires this month

By Meredith Yeomans

A police officer in Plano known for his dance moves and good deeds is taking a new step. Officer Arthur Parker, or “OP, is considered Plano’s most famous police officer.
He’s been with the department for 34 years, the last 10 as a resource officer at Clark High School.

He's never met a stranger.

“The question they ask me all the time is ‘Did you go to clown college’?” he said jokingly.

"OP" embodies the spirit of the law. For years, he’s danced while directing traffic in front of school.

“You know, you just do something to bring a smile to their faces and just keep the current traffic moving,” OP said.

He's also a master balloon animal maker and will serenade you in a second with his harmonica.

His humor speaks to students.

“He's just a special guy, one-of-a-kind,” Coach Harold Nutall, a longtime friend.

“He would memorize -- take the yearbooks, make copies of them and memorize every student’s name” said Jennifer Denton, a teacher at Wilson Middle School where OP first worked as a resource officer.

OP made headlines in years past like "Rappin' officer uses humor in anti-crime talks for teens" and "One of the greatest cops in town.”

Now, he's making one more.

“It's like the perfect storm,” OP said.

A health scare and loss of two close friends at school, he said, led to a tough decision.

“It was because so many people would be upset,” he said.

This month, OP hangs up his uniform for good.

His official last day as an officer is Monday, January 20. A retirement ceremony is planned for later this month.

“It’s coming to an end but I don't want to think like that,” OP said.

“He's going to be greatly missed here,” Denton said.

“Maybe they'll name a school after him,” Coach Nutall said.

OP says he plans to continue to volunteer in the community and make presentations at schools.

His retirement ceremony will be at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Plano at 11 a.m. on January 30. It is open to the public.

