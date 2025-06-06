It is prime patio weather and a North Texas restaurant with an iconic name is ready to expand theirs.

After about five years of planning and construction, new patios at the Katy Trail Icehouse Outpost, known as the Outpost, in Plano are now open.

“We’re everybody’s backyard,” said owner Buddy Cramer.

The Outpost is known for its chill vibe, barbecue and ice-cold beer.

It opened in Plano in 2013, two years after its sister location opened along the Katy Trail, which quickly became an iconic dog-friendly destination in Dallas.

“When we originally did the first Katy Trail Icehouse, we did it on an absolute shoestring budget,” said Kramer.

Cramer says the Plano location became too crowded.

So after five years of planning, the self-described "recovering attorney" just opened about an acre of new space.

“When I practiced law, it was the same thing every day and this is, there's new stuff all the time,” said Kramer.

The patios make room for more than 300 new seats for people to dine and drink under vintage billboards and more than $1 million worth of planted trees.

“It sets the mood and the atmosphere. It stops the radiating heat. It’s really why people come here,” said Cramer.



Cramer is not done expanding yet.

Plans are in the works to open a third Katy Trail Icehouse in Allen.