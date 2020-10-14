Plano Woman Sues Brad Pitt for Fraud, Breach of Contract, Claims They Had a Relationship

A Plano woman has filed a lawsuit against actor Brad Pitt and his nonprofit, the Make It Right Foundation, alleging that he failed to show up for paid appearances at charity fundraising events.

The plaintiff is the owner of a medical personnel recruiting company, and she is suing Pitt for $100,000 in a Collin County district court.

Pitt’s nonprofit, the Make It Right Foundation, was founded in 2007 to help rebuild New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward after Hurricane Katrina.

According to a complaint filed in June of 2020, Pitt approached the woman in 2018 to help with fundraising for the Make It Right Foundation’s efforts to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

The complaint alleges that Pitt and the woman entered into a business agreement under which the woman would organize fundraising events, and Pitt would make appearances at the events to speak to attendees.

The agreement also stated that the woman would pay for Pitt’s travel costs and expenses in exchange for his appearance at events, the suit alleges.

According to the complaint, the woman paid Pitt $40,000 over a period of two years “with the understanding that Brad Pitt would make an appearance at the fundraising events.”

The suit alleges that Pitt failed to show up to any of the events “despite having received payment for his appearance and travel expenses.”

The complaint also alleges that “a personal relationship began to develop between [the plaintiff] and Brad Pitt to a degree that there were discussions of marriage between the two.”

According to the complaint, the personal relationship ended when the woman stopped making payments to Pitt after he did not attend the scheduled charity events.

“These problems and Brad Pitt entered my life in March 2018,” the woman said in a statement released Oct. 9. “We are in litigation for hurt, harm and abuse towards me as a female in the last couple years.”

It is not clear if the woman has ever met Pitt in person, though a statement made by the woman seems to indicate that she is aware of the possibility that she may be the victim of a scam.

According to the statement released by the plaintiff, “celebrities are getting their identities stolen in some cases with people collecting behind their backs.”

“In this two year experience with the 15 Brad Pitts haunting me then I have learned all about the celebrity networks and issues that need to be addressed on the behalf of the fans,” the woman’s statement said.

The complaint states that the woman is suing Pitt for breach of contract, fraud, fraudulent inducement, conspiracy to commit fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment.

In response to the complaint, Pitt filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The woman has until the end of the month to file a response to Pitt’s motion.