Plano Woman ‘Stuck' in Mexico Returns Home

A months-long, multi-nation fiasco is finally over for a Plano woman.

Pamela Hoyt went to Mexico last year thinking it would be a quick trip. She ended up getting stuck there. Friday night, she finally returned home.

“I honestly am just, like, in shock,” said Pamela’s husband, William Hoyt. “Super happy that it’s coming to a close and we can be together.”

Their journey began in September when a pregnant Pamela went to Mexico to get her green card, a trip she thought would take a week until it didn’t.

“I miss home. I miss my husband,” she told NBC 5 in November.

Pamela was 2 years old when she moved to Texas from Mexico.

She became a DACA recipient but let her renewal lapse by two months when she went to Mexico for her green card.

She says she was assured by her attorney it was safe to travel there but at her consular interview, learned she couldn’t legally return to the U.S., and the document she needed would take about two years to process.

“It was terrible honestly,” said Pamela.

She delivered their son Judah in Mexico and took care of him there while her family in Plano fought to bring her home.

“I prayed to God the whole time because I don’t think I would’ve survived,” said Pamela.

Emotional reunion @DFWAirport when a Plano woman who got ‘stuck’ in Mexico returns home after 5 months.



Story @ 10p @NBCDFW.https://t.co/ySVOTKs0w8 pic.twitter.com/cH7X6MWw4J — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) February 25, 2023

Then, last week, her humanitarian parole application was approved.

“Whenever I saw that, I just couldn't believe it, just thanking God, you know,” said William.

A week after receiving the news, friends and family welcomed Pamela and the Hoyts' newborn home at DFW Airport Friday night, a reunion months in the making.

“I can't wait to sleep in my bed and make their lunch and just spend time together as a whole family now,” said Pamela.