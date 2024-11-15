Plano wig shop offering free wigs for women in need for ‘Day of Kindness'

The season of giving is upon us and a local shop is stepping up in a big way to help people look and feel their best.

Silk or Lace of Plano provides high-quality wigs and toppers to help people who have been affected by hair loss.

Many clients have lost hair from alopecia, the effects of postpartum, or through cancer treatments.

The wigs and hair pieces don't come cheap – but that’s why shop owner Suran Yoo is hosting a Day of Kindness on Saturday to give free wigs to those who need them the most.

"I lost half my head of hair at 23. I spent five years looking for a solution and it really changed the way that I looked in the mirror and how I interacted with people. It impacted my core identity and the way I saw myself. said Yoo, who was diagnosed with alopecia. “It wasn't until I found hair pieces that I was able to look in the mirror and see myself again. It changed my life and I wanted to give women that same feeling again.”

Yoo has previously gifted wigs to those battling cancer and has held kindness days in the past. She said she wants to make wigs more accessible to women in need and added that everyone deserves to "see" themselves again, too.

"I think a lot of time as women we take our hair for granted and once we start losing it it's not until we start losing it that we realize that we've lost something that's a core part of ourselves,” she said. "It really is a transformative magical experience when a woman looks in the mirror and she no longer has to worry about her hair loss. She can go and live life to her fullest,” she said.

There's no application or approval process needed for the Day of Kindness – just show up and be prepared for a consultation and custom fitting on-site.

The address is 6529 W Plano Parkway, Suite C in Plano.

Walk-ins for a free wig are welcome between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.