Plano Volunteer Worship Leader Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault of a Child

Everardo Raul Sanchez-Cabrera, 45, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for aggravated assault of an 11-year-old girl

Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis

Everardo Raul Sanchez-Cabrera, 45, of Plano.

A 45-year-old man from Plano has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Monday.

Everardo Raul Sanchez-Cabrera volunteered as a worship leader at the church where his 11-year-old victim and her family attended.

In 2019, Sanchez-Cabrera began communicating with the victim over social media without the knowledge of her parents.

After several months of communicating on social media, Sanchez-Cabrera asked the victim to secretly meet with him. Sanchez-Cabrera picked up the victim, drove her to his home, and sexually assaulted her.

The victim informed her parents about the sexual assault after they expressed their concerns about her sad and fearful behavior. The child also disclosed information about the sexual assault during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County.

During the trial, Sanchez-Cabrera entered a plea of guilty. Judge Angela Tucker sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

"We expect our church leaders, even volunteers, to be role-models and teachers; not predators," Willis said. "Those who prey on children must face the consequences."

