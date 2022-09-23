Plano Short-Term Rental Used as Brothel, Arrests Made: Dallas Police

Dallas Police arrested two people and questioned several others after reports a sex trafficking ring was operating out of a short-term rental in Plano.

According to Dallas Police, in July they received tips that a sex trafficking ring was operating in North Dallas.

The department's Special Investigations Division began looking into it and investigators soon learned that the ring was operating out of a rented home in Plano on Las Palmas Lane.

On Thursday, Dallas Police detectives visited the home, executed a search warrant and arrested two people, 41-year-old Brandy Cliff and 22-year-old Madison Hatcher.

Cliff is facing a charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution while Hatcher was arrested on an assault warrant out of Hays County.

Dallas Police said several other people at the home were questioned and released. Police said the home was a short-term rental but didn't reveal any information about how long the home had been rented.

Judy Lombardy, who lives near the home, described the area as a quiet, family neighborhood and said news of the arrests was a big surprise.

"I am in shock. Everybody is in shock, you know, how this could happen, right across the street?" said Lombardy.

Lombardy said police brought out between 10-15 girls from the home in various states of undress and that police covered them with towels.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been confirmed by Dallas Police.