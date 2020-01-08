Plano police

Plano Selects New Police Chief

Plano officially named its new police chief Wednesday, two days after announcing the city's former assistant chief was the lone finalist for the job.

The city council selected Ed Drain, who has served as the police chief in Amarillo since Oct. 2016, to head the city's police department.

Drain was named the lone finalist for the job Monday.

Drain started his career in law enforcement with the Plano Police Department in 1994, working as a patrol officer, in traffic investigations and on the SWAT team and bomb squad, before ultimately climbing to assistant police chief -- a title he held for 10 years.

The move comes after former chief Gregory W. Rushin was promoted to Deputy City Manager in September.

The city council is expected to ratify the selection next Monday.

