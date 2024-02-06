Plano seeks input about planned DART rail stations

The City of Plano wants public input to help properly plan for the development of two light rail stations that are being built to accommodate the new DART Silver Line.

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Silver Line will run approximately 27 miles between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Plano’s Shiloh Road station, and it is set to open as early as late next year.

There are two stations planned for construction in Plano – one on 12th Street and the other on Shiloh Road.

Plano will host a Public Open House for the ‘Silver Line Station Areas Plan’ on Tuesday, February 6 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Harrington Library in Plano, according to a news release from the city.

This will be the latest public input session ahead of the development of the light rail stations.