Plano Residents Look for Ways to Stay Cool in Triple-Digit Heat

With a forecasted heat index of 105, people rushed to get inside Plano’s Oak Point Rec Center on Wednesday.

“I’m already sweating and I’ve only been walking for 2 minutes, so yeah – it’s pretty hot,” said Jay Young.

Offering indoor basketball, swimming and camps, the rec center offers plenty of ways for people to escape the heat.

Plano Fire-Rescue is bracing for an uptick in heat-related calls as the triple-digit temperatures remain in the forecast into next week.

Lt. Daniel Daly encourages people to start hydrating before they go outside, wear loose-fitting clothing and limit time outdoors, especially during the hottest part of the day.

“Heat emergencies – weather emergencies – are unbiased,” said Lt. Daniel Daly with Plano Fire-Rescue. “Usually by the time we are called [someone] is teetering on that line from heat exhaustion to heat stroke.”

Crews are also bracing for an increased fire threat as the forecast shows no signs of rain.

“Everything is just so brittle, so dry that the slightest spark could cause a pretty good fire,” said Daly.