Plano Resident Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize

A Plano resident claimed a prize worth $2 million after buying a winning Powerball ticket.

The Texas Lottery says the winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at the Racetrac store in the 100 block of Legacy Drive in Plano.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn Dec. 18 -- 14, 18, 26, 39 and 68 -- but not the red Powerball number (9). The Power Play number was 2.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-grand prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.

Drawings occur each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.