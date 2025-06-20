On Monday, the driver of a bus called Plano Police after he found a device in a bag mistakenly left by a passenger the day before. The man told police the device belonged to his grandfather.

Members of the Plano Hazardous Devices Unit approached the device, which turned out to be a replica grenade, by robot and wearing bomb suits.

"On this one, we had to take our time to actually go through the X-ray procedures, go through the render safe procedures to make sure that it wasn’t live," Sgt. Kanvin Ravin, the Bomb Squad Commander for the Plano Police Department, said.

Ravin says his team typically sees 10 to 12 of these calls in Plano a year. The unit is also a regional asset and responds to anywhere between 25 to 35 calls a year throughout the region, which includes Oklahoma and Texarkana.

The department will now be able to use the replica grenade for its monthly training throughout the year, practicing X-rays and using its robot to move it from place to place.

"We’ll usually put it in somewhere that’s not the easiest way of gaining access to get our tech the full view because guess what when we get on a scene, I wish there was just a grenade laying there in the parkway and we could do what we want, but usually they’re in the most confined spaces," Ravin said.

Ravin says his team gets calls about grenades, land mines and mortar shells. War-era keepsakes that keep him and his team on their toes.

"You know it’s kind of funny a lot of us go on trips overseas, and we come back with Mickey Mouse ears and shot glasses, but when our grandparents went overseas serving for our country, they brought things back like this as souvenirs," Ravin said.