Plano Police See Rash of Car Break-Ins Over Holiday Weekend

Plano Police are reminding people to be vigilant following a series of car break-ins over the holiday weekend.

Plano police say residents reported several vehicle burglaries in an area along westbound Legacy Drive from Central Expressway to Alma Drive.

Common items stolen include cash, designer items, electronics, computers and guns, police said.

Police are asking for residents to check their home security or doorbell cameras for any video that can help investigators track down whoever is responsible for the thefts. There was no description of a suspect at the time of this writing.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Anyone whose vehicle was broken into is asked to make a police report at the Plano Police Department's non-emergency line at 972-424-5678 to have an officer dispatched to investigate. Reports can also be made online.

PREVENTING CAR BREAK-INS