Plano Police Searching for Missing ‘Endangered' Teen

Plano Police are asking for help finding a missing teenage boy.

Devion Lee Canty, 15, was last seen near Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital wearing a grey Champion crewneck sweatshirt, multi-colored pajama pants (blue, black and white) and black Nike Air Max shoes.

Canty is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

Plano Police said Canty is considered an "endangered" juvenile and asked that anyone who sees or knows his whereabouts call 911 immediately and reference Plano incident number 23-056489.