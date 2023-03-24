Plano

Plano Police Searching for Missing ‘Endangered' Teen

Teen was last seen near Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital

By NBCDFW Staff

Plano Police, NBC 5 News

Plano Police are asking for help finding a missing teenage boy.

Devion Lee Canty, 15, was last seen near Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital wearing a grey Champion crewneck sweatshirt, multi-colored pajama pants (blue, black and white) and black Nike Air Max shoes.

Canty is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

Plano Police said Canty is considered an "endangered" juvenile and asked that anyone who sees or knows his whereabouts call 911 immediately and reference Plano incident number 23-056489.

This article tagged under:

PlanoPlano policeTexas Health Presbyterian Hospital
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us