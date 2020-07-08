Plano Police Request Public's Assistance in Identifying Rental Scammers

The Plano Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a rental scammer.

According to police, a man and two women took money and an ID from another woman looking to lease a rental home she found on Facebook Marketplace.

The rental property was an Airbnb the suspect has already rented out for one day.

Police said the victim contacted the suspect over text messages, and the suspect showed the property to the victim later that day.

The suspect identified himself as the owner and took a cash deposit from the victim, police said. The victim signed a lease and provided a copy of her ID.

When the victim brought her roommates to the property, she found that the man had taken off after she had already given him cash to lease the home.

Police said the male suspect is between 30 and 35 years old. He is 5'10" and about 160 pounds with black hair and a beard.

One of the female suspects is short with a heavy build and long hair, and the other female suspect is short with a thin build, dark hair, a dark complexion, and a butterfly tattoo on one of her hands.

The suspects drove a gray SUV with paper license plates, police said.

Anyone with information about the identities or location of the suspects should call the Plano Police Department Tip line at 972-941-5555.

