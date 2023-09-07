Plano Police: Organized criminal ring out of Houston targeted Plano residents

Plano police broke up an alleged criminal ring involving 9 people from Houston that victimized residents over a two-month period.

The department wants this case to serve as a warning to criminals from traveling to Plano to target its residents.

The suspects, all Honduran nationals, are accused of driving some 267 miles from Houston to Plano over a two-month period to burglarize homes.

Police say the crooks targeted at least five victims who live in apartment communities for their jewelry.

It's unclear why the group traveled to Plano or whether anyone has any connections to North Texas, according to Plano PD.

"It is a nice place to live, they see that, but they don't understand that the officers here are here to protect the community," said PPD Officer Jennifer Chapman.

Chapman says the criminal ring sought out specific victims "who would have jewelry" including people of Asian descent.

Police responded to burglaries on August 16 and August 26 at an apartment community near State Highway 121 and Coit Road.

"They waited for people to leave and once they did, they made entry," said Chapman.

Investigators pulled surveillance video following the burglaries in August, capturing a suspect vehicle.

Detectives then got a tip that the crooks were heading back to Plano this week.

The group is accused of purchasing prybars and burglarizing a locked unit at the Hunters Glen apartment complex in the 6500 block of Independence Parkway.

Police took down all 9 suspects, who were traveling in two cars, Tuesday afternoon at a gated apartment community across the street and recovered 'a substantial' amount of jewelry.

The suspects, who range in age from 17 to 25 are Leonayver Raymon, Azuaje Guevara, Melvin Alvarado, Keiry Tatiana Burgos-Rodriguez, Rudy Alberto Castro Nolasco, Sergio Geovan Castro Cardenas-Salinas, Kevin Rene Ventura, Yader Steven Lechado-Carazo, Angel Oviedo and Yefri Gabriel Zelaya-Rivera.

Some of the suspects are related, according to police.

The suspects are all charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, several suspects have additional criminal charges including burglary and assault in Brazos and Harris Counties.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office confirms to NBC 5 that three of the suspects also have an immigration hold: Rudy Alberto Castro Nolasco, Sergio Geovan Castro Cardenas-Salinas and Yader Steven Lechado-Carazo.

Police are still trying to determine whether any of the suspects have connections to Plano or North Texas.

It's also unclear whether they may have committed crimes in other cities, according to Chapman.

"It feels great. I think we are setting an example for the criminals that think they can come to our community and cause this tyranny," said Chapman of the bust. "We're not going to just be sitting around and just wait for it to happen. We're going to be actively looking for them."

To avoid become a victim, police advise apartment residents to consider storing jewelry in lock boxes.