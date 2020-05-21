Dallas

1 Hurt in Shooting With Plano Police Officer in Dallas

Dallas PD

Officers in southern Dallas Thursday are investigating a shooting they say involves a Plano police officer.

The incident has closed all lanes of Bonnie View Road at Tioga Street, the Dallas Police Department said in a tweet.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley said the officer was in Dallas working an enforcement operation when the shooting occurred. Tilley said a suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The officer is OK, Tilley said.

No further details were made available.

Dallas police are expected to announce more information shortly.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

