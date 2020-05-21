1 Hurt in Shooting With Plano Police Officer in Dallas

Officers in southern Dallas Thursday are investigating a shooting they say involves a Plano police officer.

The incident has closed all lanes of Bonnie View Road at Tioga Street, the Dallas Police Department said in a tweet.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley said the officer was in Dallas working an enforcement operation when the shooting occurred. Tilley said a suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The officer is OK, Tilley said.

No further details were made available.

#TrafficAlert Northbound and Southbound block of 6500 Bonnie View Road at Tioga Street closed due to an officer involved shooting involving a Plano police officer. @ChiefHallDPD pic.twitter.com/YpaPjR450K — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 21, 2020

Dallas police are expected to announce more information shortly.

