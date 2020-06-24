Plano Police Need Public's Help Identifying Suspected Burglar

The Plano Police Department is asking for help identifying a person wanted in connection with two burglaries in Dallas and Plano.

There was a burglary at a residence on Newgate Lane in Dallas where the victim's purse and laptop were stolen and a credit card was then used at a grocery store and gas station off Frankford Road.

The same person is believed to be involved in another burglary on Anders Lane in Plano where a Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from inside the garage. The vehicle was later located in the 1000 block of Campbell Road. Multiple items, including firearms, were taken.

The person recorded on surveillance video is a white man believed to be in his 20s with a thin build and bright red hair pulled back in a ponytail with shaved sides. He was wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt and had tattoos on his knuckles on his right hand and behind his left ear.

If you have information as to the identity and/or location of this person, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.

Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a person with a felony warrant or information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. Those who report can remain anonymous.

