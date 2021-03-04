Plano Police Investigating Bullying Allegations Involving Middle School Boy

The Plano Police Department and Plano Independent School District are investigating allegations of bullying against a middle school boy that involve being forced to drink urine.

The boy’s mom shared on social media that some of her son’s classmates and teammates attacked him at a recent sleepover at another student’s house.

She said he was punched, attacked with a BB gun and verbally assaulted with racial slurs.

She shared a video in which she said another student forced her son to drink urine.

A small group of friends of the family and other parents gathered outside of the boy’s school, Haggard Middle School, Thursday calling on the district to discipline those involved.

“There has to be more done for these kids to feel represented, for these kids to feel protected and for these parents to feel protected, and that’s not happening,” said friend of the family Taler Jefferson.

Thursday the district released a statement:

The Plano ISD administration is aware of recent bullying allegations, and is working with the campus and local law enforcement to actively investigate the matter. Our district does not tolerate or condone bullying or harassing behavior, and is taking prompt and remedial action to address concerns.



Campus leaders and counselors have been working closely and carefully with all

involved students and their parents since the concerns regarding a

non-school-related, off-campus incident first reported on Tuesday, March 1. While we cannot discuss intervention or disciplinary measures as it relates to a specific student or students, our response to any behavioral concern is always in accordance with district policy and the Plano ISD Student Code of Conduct.

The Plano Police Department has assigned a juvenile crimes detective to the case.