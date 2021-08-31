Plano Officer Returns Fire on Gunman While Serving Warrant Tuesday Morning

A Plano police officer shot and wounded a man who opened fire on officers Tuesday morning, police say.

It happened at about 6 a.m. as SWAT officers served a warrant at a home in the area of West Spring Creek Parkway and Green Oaks Drive, police spokesman David Tilley told NBC 5.

The man tried to escape and opened fire while running away from officers, who returned fire, Tilley said.

The man was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. There is no word yet on the severity of his injuries. His name has not been released.

No officers were hurt.

Spring Creek Parkway was closed between Blue Ridge Trail and Ranier Road "until further notice," police wrote on social media.

"We're thankful that none of our officers were injured, or anybody around there was injured as this subject decided to initiate," Tilley said. "Unfortunately this officer had no other option but to return fire."

The Plano Police Department and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

Tuesday's officer-involved shooting comes two days after an unrelated incident in which Plano officers fatally shot an armed man inside the lobby of the department's headquarters. That gunman, 32-year-old Imran Ali Rasheed, "may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization to commit these crimes," an FBI official said during a joint press conference with the Garland and Plano police departments Monday.

