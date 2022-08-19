Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case

Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city.

Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass.

So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.

It began at a home on Harpers Place in Plano when a 14-year-old girl saw a man by her bedroom window on April 28.

The teen told her dad but the man got away.

But when the teen saw the man again by her window four days later on May 2, her dad was ready.

“Followed him and got a license plate number and that's when he filed a report and we started doing the investigation,” said Jerry Minton, acting public information officer for the Plano Police Department.

Police say they discovered two small cameras on windowsills of the teen's bedroom and bathroom, and a Wi-Fi device by a backyard fence.

“The cameras were communicating with the Wi-Fi hotspot which was transmitting whatever the cameras were seeing to whoever's receiving them at the time,” said Minton.

That person, detectives say, was Henderson, a music teacher at a local private school who also leads drum circles for a business called "Experience the Drum.”

Police say the plate number seen by the 14-year-old's father led to Henderson and a trove of more evidence.

“Then they also started finding more and more images from other people, other residences as well, with cameras being placed on or near the windows looking in,” said Minton.

According to an arrest affidavit, "several computer hard drives and memory cards" of Henderson's were seized from the private school where he worked.

In them were "numerous videos and photos," including more than a dozen taken of the 14-year-old's bedroom.

“Where someone would expect to have the utmost privacy,” said Minton.

So far, police have identified two more adult female victims "recorded while they showered, used the bathroom and changed clothes,” according to an arrest affidavit.

A fourth victim was located in Murphy.

“They were able to go back between 10 and 20 years of recordings,” said Minton.

Police say this goes above and beyond what people think of as a typical peeping tom case.

“This guy was using technology against the victims and residence and then viewing everything remotely to where he’s not actually physically at the location other than setting up and retrieving his property,” said Minton.

Henderson remains in the Collin County jail.

He does not have an attorney listed and we were unable to reach anyone on his behalf.

Police say they are looking for more victims.