Plano Police Department Plans Community Active Shooter Training

The Plano Police Department will hold a two hour Civilian Response To Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training class on Tuesday. The class starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Plano Event Center.

“Every situation is going to be different," Plano Police spokesperson, Jennifer Chapman said. "We can look to past situations and hope that none of that happens again, but you just don’t know what you could experience in the future either. So, just really get into the mindset that you can survive this and you can help somebody else.”

Plano police expect several hundred people to attend the training.

“We’ve always had a really good attendance on our past events and so we are looking forward to continuing that progress,” Chapman said. “Just trying to get more information to get people aware.”

Chapman said they will teach the science behind active attack incidents and how to make a plan to survive these incidents.

“I think once you know what you can do, it empowers you a little bit,” Chapman said. “It tells you that you can get through this and that you can survive this and you can help somebody else survive this.”

